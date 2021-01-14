Q3 may bring some cheer to NBFCs as loan offtake recovers; HDFC to shine

MUMBAI: After a gruelling two quarters due to the coronavirus pandemic, India’s non-banking financial companies (NBFC) may find some succour in the December quarter because of proactive provisioning by some. But investors should not let their guard down, yet.

Two big trends in the past three months have given confidence to investors on NBFCs. Improving collection efficiencies and a pick-up in loan disbursements for most lenders have brightened the outlook. Indeed, NBFCs have been able to get back their money from borrowers easier than before with collections efficiencies showing an increase every month.

For most lenders, collection efficiencies are just a hair’s breadth away from pre-covid levels. Larger players have reported faster improvement given their size and distribution. NBFCs focussed more on collection than giving moratorium, unlike banks and this would come to help, point out analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities Ltd.

Since borrowers are back on schedule in repayments, loans that may require easier terms through restructuring are expected to be low for NBFCs. “While asset quality recognition seems to have further pushed out, key focus will remain on ascertaining stress and a lower restructuring offtake along with improving collection efficiency should provide some comfort," wrote analysts at Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) Pvt Ltd in a note.

That said, the moratorium level in August, when it concluded was high among NBFCs compared with banking peers. This does not reconcile with the management commentary of various NBFCs stating low restructuring numbers. Moreover, the government’s credit guarantee scheme for small business loans takes the risk off lenders’ books. In other words, the actual stress of small business borrowers does not get reflected adequately. Kotak’s analysts have flagged this challenge in determining the true stress on NBFCs’ books.

The second positive trend has been an uptick in loan disbursements every month. Here, the performance is divergent among players. Housing finance companies have reported the strongest set of numbers, with HDFC Ltd leading the pack.

“Within NBFCs, we expect HDFC to report strongest growth in core operating profit, though reported profit should be down 66% from a high base that included MTM gain when stake in Gruh Finance Ltd was swapped for shares in Bandhan," wrote analysts at Jefferies India Pvt Ltd in a note.

Vehicle financiers have also shown a sharp improvement which sits well with the bounce-back in automobile sales. Rural market buoyancy has meant that commercial vehicles too are looking up which augurs well for tractor and truck financier Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd. However, used vehicle financier Shriram Transport Finance Corporation Ltd may find it tougher than peers. Analysts expect the company to report a rise in bad loans and provisioning.

Shares of big NBFCs have risen sharply in the past three months although most of them are still below their pre-covid highs. While valuations are still modest, a relook at them based on December quarter metrics is unlikely given the uncertainty on asset quality due to judicial standstill.

