Q3 may bring some cheer to NBFCs as loan offtake recovers; HDFC to shine

That said, the moratorium level in August, when it concluded was high among NBFCs compared with banking peers. This does not reconcile with the management commentary of various NBFCs stating low restructuring numbers. Moreover, the government’s credit guarantee scheme for small business loans takes the risk off lenders’ books. In other words, the actual stress of small business borrowers does not get reflected adequately. Kotak’s analysts have flagged this challenge in determining the true stress on NBFCs’ books.