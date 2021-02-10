Q3 metrics fire up Max Financial Services stock but sustainability in question

The question that investors now need to ask is whether the growth would sustain. The Axis Bank partnership is now in its final stages with only the insurance regulator’s approval pending. Analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities point out that the deal could take several quarters to reach conclusion given its complexity. Nevertheless, Axis Bank has been contributing more than 60% to Max Life’s business. The partnership between the two gives a guaranteed access to the bank’s network. That augurs well for growth in the coming quarters. Even so, analysts believe that FY22 onwards, profitability would normalise. “We expect VNB to normalise downwards and factor Axis’ partnership/shareholding into forecast," wrote those at Jefferies India Pvt Ltd in a note.