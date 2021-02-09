Q3 results decent, but Balkrishna Industries stock down 7% on new capex plan

The December quarter earnings of tyre manufacturer Balkrishna Industries Ltd were decent with top-line and bottom-line registering better-than-expected performance.

On a consolidated basis, its net profit rose 45.25% year-on-year (y-o-y) to ₹325 crore from ₹223 crore. Consolidated net sales rose 31% y-o-y to ₹1,509 crore from ₹1,155 crore. Bloomberg's consensus estimates for profit and revenue were at ₹210 crore and ₹1385 crore, respectively. Its volumes rose 26% y-o-y to 59,810 mt. The company has increased volume guidance for fiscal 2021, with sales volume of 215,000-220,000 mt.

Reacting to robust earnings, the stock hit a new 52-week high of ₹1875 in opening trade on Monday. However, the stock's up move lost steam as the trading session progressed, falling 7% to ₹1707. According to analysts, the company's massive capital expenditure plan, which involves a fresh capex of ₹1900 crore, has made the Street nervous. The management said this capex is likely to be funded from internal accruals and debt if required.

The company's board has announced brownfield expansions at its Bhuj plant to increase achievable capacity by 50,000 mtpa from existing 300,000 mtpa with a capex of ₹800 crore. Mtpa is million tonnes per annum.

Secondly, the company would enhance its carbon black capacity from 115,000 mtpa to 200,000 mtpa for a capex of ₹650 crore. Further, the company would spend around ₹450 crore for modernisation and technology upgrade at its Rajasthan and Bhuj plants, which is expected to be completed by first half of financial year 2023. In a post earnings conference call, the management said, the payback period for this capex could be anywhere between five and six years. The payback period is the amount of time it would take to recover the cost of an investment.

Meanwhile, akin to peers, the company has taken a price increase of 2-3% in Q3FY21 to combat the impact of rising cost inflation on margins.

