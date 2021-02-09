Q3 results decent, but Balkrishna Industries stock down 7% on new capex plan

Secondly, the company would enhance its carbon black capacity from 115,000 mtpa to 200,000 mtpa for a capex of ₹650 crore. Further, the company would spend around ₹450 crore for modernisation and technology upgrade at its Rajasthan and Bhuj plants, which is expected to be completed by first half of financial year 2023. In a post earnings conference call, the management said, the payback period for this capex could be anywhere between five and six years. The payback period is the amount of time it would take to recover the cost of an investment.