Q4 earnings will be spectacular, but investors should watch out

In a bid to protect margins, manufacturers of automobiles, paints, cement, steel and tyres, among others, have recently announced price hikes. However, investors should note that the price hikes will take some time to reflect in their earnings. Also, if raw material costs continue to increase, then the quantum of current price increases may not be sufficient. But with the second wave of covid clouding demand outlook, it remains to be seen how firms tackle the cost pressure. Jitendra Gohil, head, India equity research, Credit Suisse Wealth Management, warns that though commodity-related firms have taken price hikes, a majority of them will see some margin pressure.