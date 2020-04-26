Q4 just a trailer of covid-19 impact for banks, an unsure script awaits

In normal times, past performance gives an indication of what to expect in the future. This time, however, the covid-19 outbreak has made the past irrelevant and, hence, investors of Indian banks are likely to look through the fourth quarter (Q4) results.

Since the lockdown to contain the covid-19 spread came into effect in the final week of March, the quarter is unlikely to show the full impact. Nevertheless, Indian banks are expected to report a drop in net profit for Q4, as loan growth was subdued and corporate insolvency resolutions slow.

Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd analysts estimate a 7% drop in net profit of private sector banks on an aggregate basis. The drop in profits for these lenders could also be due to accelerated provisioning in anticipation of the covid-19 impact. Public sector banks may suffer due to ongoing mergers.

Emkay analysts said banks had been growing their retail loan book the fastest, aided by low bad loan levels and steady consumption. “We believe that the rising risk of an economic recession in the wake of the covid-19 outbreak is likely to pause, if not stop, this cycle," said a note from the brokerage firm. To be sure, bad loan ratios have been trending down for the past one year and that is likely to show in Q4 as well.

A key metric that investors should look out for is the capital adequacy ratio. It would show which banks are well placed to ride out the lockdown impact. Stronger capital position will also help the banks raise money at reasonable rates from the market to build a war chest to combat the covid-19 impact.

Of course, regulatory forbearance has already been announced with respect to bad loan classification and interest holidays to borrowers. But analysts believe this is just kicking the can down the lane, and shrouds the actual asset quality and loan growth picture in doubt.

“We believe that delayed repayments due to the moratorium could optically inflate loan growth in the interim," said the Emkay note.

Ergo, the focus will be on the management commentary of banks for clarity on the following quarters. “We expect discussions primarily around the portfolio that has moved, or will move, under moratorium, and measures taken to address the risk of default," wrote analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities in a note.

Some lenders, such as Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd and HDFC Bank Ltd, have already given a sense of the impact on their balance sheets to investors through conference calls. Bank stocks have taken a knock and analysts have cut earnings estimates for FY21. Investors should brace for a rough ride ahead, notwithstanding regulatory forbearance.

