MUMBAI: The problem with Indraprastha Gas Ltd’s (IGL) stock is that its valuations are relatively higher. Shares of the city gas distributor trade at about 22.5 times estimated earnings for financial year 2022, based on Bloomberg data. In comparison, the same measure for peer Mahanagar Gas Ltd stands at around 13 times.

As it turns out, IGL’s fourth quarter results announced on Wednesday, after market hours, don’t offer much scope for valuations to expand. In fact, the stock fell more than 4% in early deals on Thursday.

Sales volumes declined 1% year-on-year last quarter due to the covid-19 lockdown, which was imposed on 25 March. The impact of lower volumes was, however, offset to an extent by better profit margins. This helped the company report 12% year-on-year growth in its net profit to ₹253 crore for the March quarter. Lower gas prices meant raw material costs declined about 9% at a time when revenues were flattish year-on-year.

According to Pratik Chaudhuri, analyst at Jefferies India Pvt. Ltd, Ebitda margin expanded to ₹6.5 per standard cubic meter in 4QFY20 (a tad below Jefferies estimates) but the rise was moderate driven by higher operating expenses.

Ebitda is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation.

Going ahead, the cut in domestic gas prices in April would offer support to margins but volume outlook remains subdued. "The near-term outlook on volumes can be clouded by Covid-19 and we build in 1QFY21/2QFY21 volumes to be about 45/80% of normal indicating a gradual recovery," pointed out Chaudhuri in a report on 17 June.

Perhaps, investors can expect some noticeable improvement in the December quarter. But that may not be enough to justify the valuations. True, the lockdown at the fag end of the March quarter did not have a major bearing on financial year 2020. After all, volumes rose 9% in FY20 driven by better performance for the nine-month period ended December.

Nitin Tiwari, analyst at Antique Stock Broking Ltd said, “Addition of 55 new CNG station, about 40,000 vehicles, 1,230 industrial/commercial consumers and 0.27mn domestic customers, over FY20 were key drivers of growth." He pointed out: “As we move into FY21, a repeat on these metrics would be challenging due to truncated time window, which could potentially have a cascading impact on FY22 as well."

