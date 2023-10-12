QSRs stare at unappetizing Sep quarter
Adding to the woes of muted demand, is the restricted consumption of non-vegetarian dishes during Q2 owing to the longer religious period—Shravan and Adhik Maas.
Due to weak industry demand, quick service restaurant (QSR) operators have been having a hard time in recent quarters. Unfortunately, for investors in these stocks, the September quarter (Q2FY24) is unlikely to bring much cheer.
