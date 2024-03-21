QSR pack in the soup as weak consumer sentiment bites

If you are a stock that is part of the Nifty Midcap 100 index, and you’ve barely moved over the past year despite the raging bull run, then perhaps it is a case of bad luck. But if your closest competitor too is lying comatose, while the rest of the midcap universe is zooming, then blame it on sectoral headwinds and not lady luck.

Devyani International Ltd, one of India’s top quick service restaurant (QSR) operators, is among the biggest underperformers in the Nifty Midcap index over the last year. For perspective, against the index’s 53% jump, Devyani has gained just 10%. Devyani’s portfolio primarily caters to KFC, Pizza Hut and Costa Coffee. Other QSR stocks such as Westlife Foodworld Ltd and Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd have gained only 8% and 18%, respectively, in the past year.

What gives? The QSR sector is bearing the brunt of demand slowdown led by factors such as elevated inflation levels and rapid store expansion resulting in an oversupply. Additionally, “QSR formats have high fixed cost and hence weak demand has led to operating de-leverage impacting profitability. This has led to sharp earnings cuts for the sector," Siddhant Chhabria, research analyst and fund manager at Mirae Asset Investment Managers (India), told Mint.

The lackluster consumer sentiment was reflected in QSR companies’ December quarter (Q3FY24) results as well with most players reporting a sequential drop in sales growth, and some also posting negative year-on-year same-store sales growth, a key metric for retailers. This was despite Q3 being a festival-heavy quarter.

Moreover, the growth of online food delivery companies such as Zomato Ltd and Swiggy has meant that the reach of smaller restaurants has expanded. This means consumers have more food options thus denting QSR delivery sales. For perspective, in Q3, the average monthly active food delivery restaurant partners stood at 254,000 for Zomato. This compares to Devyani’s store count of 1,452, Sapphire Food India’s 850, Westlife’s 380 and Restaurant Brand Asia’s 441.

While India’s macroeconomic headlines are pulsating with gung-ho optimism, many analysts have flagged signs of stress in some pockets of the consumption landscape. In a recent report, Fisdom Research noted that consumer sentiment, as measured by CMIE’s Index of Consumer Sentiments (ICS), plummeted to a four-month low in February 2024.

“The slump in consumer sentiments can be attributed to multiple factors, including lingering uncertainties surrounding economic stability and income prospects. Additionally, the Index of Consumer Expectations witnessed a second consecutive decline, indicating dwindling optimism about future financial and business conditions, especially noticeable in urban households," the Fisdom report said.

However, it is not all gloom and doom. While the near-term demand conditions are not particularly striking, the long-term structural story for QSR appears intact.

“QSR sector is under-penetrated in India in terms of stores of leading QSR brands (about 22 stores/1 million addressable population versus about 125 stores/ 1 million addressable population in US) and eating out frequency per month (about four times in India versus 15-20 times in developed markets)," Mirae’s Chhabria noted.

Devyani noted in the Q3 earnings call that the weak consumer sentiment and depressed consumer spending are short-lived, and it expects recovery over the next few quarters. Moreover, inflation is moderating, which can lead to a rebound in discretionary demand. Also, despite the muted demand scenario currently, QSR companies are on track with their expansion plans. For instance, Westlife targets to add 45 to 50 stores in FY25, slightly higher than the estimated store openings in FY24.

To be sure, QSR companies still trade at pricey valuations. Shares of Devyani, Westlife, and Sapphire trade at 80-84 times their FY25 estimated earnings, Bloomberg data showed.