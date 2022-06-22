Quantitative tightening is the new game in monetary policy town

Analysts at Morgan Stanley believe that in order to control inflation, the Federal Reserve, Bank of England, the ECB and the Bank of Japan, will have to shrink their balance sheets by close to $4.2 trillion by end of 2023. This will push up interest rates and, in the process, dampen consumer demand and lower inflation. Will this be enough, given that inflationary expectations have become very well entrenched? Surveys suggest that people expect prices to keep rising at a fast pace over the next one year. So do firms which have been negatively impacted by high commodity prices. In such a scenario, the high inflation expectations can get built into salary/wage demands and prices, making it difficult for a central bank to control inflation.