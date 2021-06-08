Quess Corp’s new dividend policy gives hope to investors

Continued demand for high-margin IT staffing segments should aid overall growth, said the company

In an attempt to allay investors’ concerns on capital allocation, Quess Corp. Ltd has announced a new dividend policy. The temporary staffing company would be using around 33% of its free cash flows to returnto its shareholders over three years, and has started by announcing its first ever dividend of ₹7 per share. “This move adds to investor confidence after a string of sub-optimal capital-allocation decisions," analysts at ICICI Securities Ltd said in a report on 7 June.

However, in the past two years, the management has held back on the major mergers and acquisitions front. Also, at the end of FY21, the company’s gross debt fell to ₹516 crore from ₹1,147 crore a year ago, aided by cash management, improved collections and an income tax refund. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It should be noted that the company had a net cash position of ₹99 crore in FY21, compared to a net debt position of ₹355 crore in FY20.

“We see the announcement of a new dividend policy as a positive, especially as this indicates the management is comfortable with its cash-generation ability," analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd said in a report on 6 June.

However, the management is confident of a pick-up as the economy recovers in Q2, aiding its general staffing business. Continued demand for high-margin IT staffing segments should aid overall growth, it added.

The management reiterated its earlier outlook of achieving 20% return on equity and average annual growth of 20% in operating cash flow growth till FY23. A continued focus on debt reduction and a generous return policy should help achieve these targets.

In the past one year, shares of Quess have rallied 156%, outperforming competitor Teamlease Services Ltd, which has risen 95% in the same span. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

