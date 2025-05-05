Quick commerce is coming for DMart’s turf
SummaryDMart’s margins are under pressure as quick commerce players expand aggressively into urban grocery and essentials. With general merchandise sales still weak and operating costs rising, Avenue Supermarts faces its stiffest competition yet.
Avenue Supermarts Ltd, the operator of the DMart supermarket chain of stores, saw its challenges mount in the March quarter (Q4FY25), resulting in worsening pressure on operating profit margin. In the last quarter, the grocery retailer contended with heightened competition in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) space, which eroded its gross margin; a surge in entry-level wages driven by a skilled labour shortage; and ongoing investments to enhance service levels.