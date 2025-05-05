Quick commerce is coming for DMart’s turf

Year-on-year Ebitda growth in Q4FY25 was 4.4%, but revenue growth was far better at 16.7%, a figure that was already disclosed in an update last month. Store additions helped revenue growth. Plus, like-for-like growth for stores that are two years or older stood at 8.1%, mainly aided by higher footfalls. The company added 28 stores in Q4, bringing the total to 415 as of the quarter's end.