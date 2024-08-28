Rail Vikas Nigam: How high can this railway stock fly?
Summary
- The public sector undertaking’s stock is up more than three-fold this year and 30-fold since its public market debut in 2019. Is there more upside or should investors stay well away?
Shares of Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) have more than tripled in price so far this year, taking the company’s market capitalisation above the psychologically important ₹1 trillion mark. The stock has delivered staggering 30-fold returns since its listing in 2019.