Rail Vikas Nigam: How high can this railway stock fly?

It plans to manufacture Vande Bharat trains through a joint venture with Transmashholding of Russia. RVNL will have a 25% stake in the joint venture, which will manufacture 120 Vande Bharat passenger sleeper train sets. The order size could be around ₹35,000 crore for supply and maintenance, meaning RVNL’s share could be nearly ₹9,000 crore. However, as the design has been changed from 16 coaches to 24 coaches, the prototype and manufacturing could be delayed and is unlikely to have a meaningful impact on financials at least until FY26.