Railway freight data offers some comfort to cement investors

"Q3FY22 witnessed subdued cement demand YoY. While demand gained pace in October 2021, it slowed down substantially in November 2021 owing to construction ban in the NCR region, heavy rainfall in Southern and few North states, sand issues in Eastern region as well as in parts of UP, and holiday season during Diwali festival," analysts at Axis Securities Ltd said in a report dated 5 January. The domestic brokerage estimates demand to contract 14-16% in November 2021. In short, the demand uptick seen in the second half of December is unlikely to compensate for weak demand in previous months.

