Railway freight data points to recovery in cement volumes

"Cement demand witnessed sharp rebound in Dec’20 led by pick-up in construction activities post festivals. Additionally, volume push by cement companies is expected to have resulted in strong volume performance in the month. Strong pick-up in execution of infrastructure projects and sudden up-tick in real estate activities in several cities supported the demand, which also negated volume loss from retail segment due to agitation over the new Farm Bills," analysts at Reliance Securities Ltd said in a report on 5 January.