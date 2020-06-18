Railways maintains upper hand in Exim container trade amid emerging competition

MUMBAI: Market share gains continue to help the railways mitigate the impact of a sharp slowdown in container trade.

Export-import (Exim) container rail volumes dropped 18% in May, far slower than the 36% year-on-year fall in that at major ports.

The data mimics the April trends when Exim container traffic on the railways had declined 8%, slower than the 37% fall at major ports. “Market share of railways remained high at ~30% in May 2020 vs 25-26% in FY20," Nomura research said in a note.

The market share gains can help container rail operators such as Container Corp of India Ltd (Concor) minimise the impact on its business volumes.

“For Concor, Exim constitutes ~85% of revenue and hence, its May volume decline should be closer to 15-20%. This, combined with April’s 8-9% fall in Exim container rail volumes, could lead to 13-14% volume fall in Q1FY21E. We believe this is still better than what the market had initially anticipated when the lockdown began," analysts at Edelweiss Securities Ltd said in a note.

That said, it has to be seen how long the railways can continue to hold on to market share gains. With governments easing lockdown restrictions and transport traffic on roads slowly returning, the share of rail in Exim container trade softened sequentially in May, as against in April. From 31.7% in April, share of rail Exim container volumes eased to 29.7% in May, said Nomura.

An analysis of e-way bill generation trends by Edelweiss Securities indicate a notable rise in truck movement in recent weeks. This can cap market share gains of railways in Exim trade.

Nevertheless, availability of manpower and truck drivers remains a challenge. While this can help the railways maintain competitive advantage for sometime, the general slowdown in the economy and trade will continue to weigh on overall business volumes for both ports and container rail operators.

“We believe May 2020 data reflects partial improvement from the complete lockdown in April 2020. Reported trade data might show improvement in the months ahead as lockdown restrictions are gradually eased, but we expect year-on-year declines to continue at least until September," said analysts at Nomura.

