Rallis India investors brace for muted Q2 earnings performance

Analysts are also cautious. "Rallis began the quarter with high-cost inventories of raw materials, and while these have largely been liquidated by now, they will have impacted the quarter’s margins," said analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities. Note that the company did take price increases during the kharif season to protect margins and has also tried to better its product mix. "Cash flows will also be under pressure due to trade stocking as well as inventory build-up. "We now estimate 13% revenue growth for 2Q, accompanied by flat margins; FY2023E EPS is cut by 6% to Rs8.9," added the Kotak report dated 26 September. EPS is short for earnings per share.

