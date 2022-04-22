Rallis India posts operating loss in Q4 on higher costs

Rallis India posts operating loss in Q4 on higher costs2 min read . 02:37 PM IST
- Rallis India took calibrated price hikes, which helped partially alleviate the impact of high input costs, but supply chain challenges continued into Q4
Shares of Rallis India Ltd have fallen more than 9% so far on the National Stock Exchange on Friday. This is on a day when the benchmark Nifty50 index was down about 1%.
The company’s results for the fourth quarter (Q4FY22), announced on Thursday after market hours, are below estimates. A sharp jump in expenses such as freight costs, energy costs meant the company reported a loss of ₹2.8 crore at the Ebitda level on a consolidated basis. Ebitda is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization. For perspective: Rallis’ Ebitda in the same period last year stood at Rs17.7 crore.
The company took calibrated price hikes, which helped partially alleviate the impact of high input costs. “Supply chain challenges continued into Q4 with availability issues for certain intermediates as well as steep cost inflation," said the company.
To be sure, Rallis India saw 7.7% year-on-year (y-o-y) growth in its operating revenues to ₹507.5 crore in Q4. Revenues from the crop care business stood at ₹481 crore, representing a growth of 8.2% over the same period last year. The company’s domestic crop care business saw more than 25% growth on the back of prices and volume.
International crop care business declined by 8% year-on-year. One reason for subdued international performance is owing to extreme raw material shortage of one of Rallis India’s key products. “We believe the company continues to struggle with Metribuzin since the company doubled its capacity in Jun’19 as the company reported record production volumes in all other products" said analysts at Equirus Securities in a first cut note.
For the seeds business, the fourth quarter is a small one and revenues from the segment have remained flat at Rs26 crore. Overall, weak operational performance resulted in the company posting a net loss of ₹14 crore versus a net profit of ₹8 crore in the same period last year.
Note that the company’s full-year revenues grew by 7% to Rs2604 crore. Here, crop care revenues increased by 11% but seeds revenues fell by 13% in FY22. Weak performance of the seeds business has weighed on full-year profitability. Rallis India’s Ebitda for FY22 declined by 15% year-on-year to Rs274 crore.
These concerns reflect in the performance of Rallis India’s shares. In the past one year, the stock has significantly underperformed the Nifty 500 index.
Going forward, “The company has highlighted that they have developed domestic suppliers to reduce their dependence on imported intermediates, however we believe the company will continue to face significant challenges in international business in FY23E which should be offset by volume growth" added the Equirus note.