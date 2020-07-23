The March quarter was disappointing for agrochemicals firm Rallis India Ltd. The covid-19 pandemic weighed on its performance, curtailing dispatches domestically and internationally. Its March quarter year-on-year (y-o-y) consolidated revenue growth dropped to 2%. While this increased to 6.3% in the June quarter, its revenues belied Street estimates.

However, the June quarter strong margin ensured robust profitability. The gross margin expanded by 230 basis points (bps) y-o-y, helped by lower input costs. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

But the earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) margin rose much faster, by 415 bps, to 19.4%. This led to Ebitda growth of as much as 35% y-o-y to ₹128 crore.

The operating performance was shored up by flattish employee costs and a 4% drop in other expenses. Apart from improved cost management, the margin expansion was also helped by higher price realization in a few products and a better product mix.

The company’s revenue for the June quarter rose by 6.3% to ₹663 crore. Manish Mahawar, analyst, Antique Stock Broking Ltd, said: “The domestic business, accounting for 50-55% of the overall revenues, performed well last quarter. Domestic formulation revenues increased by 26% year-on-year although domestic B2B business was muted. On the other hand, the seed business and export revenues were muted, registering a growth of 2-3%."

The company has launched four new hybrid seeds, while it received approval for two crop-protection products, expected to be launched in subsequent quarters.

From a long-term perspective, this should augur well for a revenue boost. Analysts said the September quarter will pan out better following a good monsoon and brighter outlook for the farm sector.

The Rallis India stock touched a new 52-week high on Thursday on the NSE. While the stock slipped a bit later, valuations are pricey. This suggests a good share of the optimism has already been factored into the price. Based on Bloomberg data, the stock trades at 22.5 times estimated earnings for financial year 2022.

