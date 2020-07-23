Rallis India Q1FY21 revenue dips, but profit margin remains robust

The company’s revenue for the June quarter rose by 6.3% to ₹663 crore. Manish Mahawar, analyst, Antique Stock Broking Ltd, said: “The domestic business, accounting for 50-55% of the overall revenues, performed well last quarter. Domestic formulation revenues increased by 26% year-on-year although domestic B2B business was muted. On the other hand, the seed business and export revenues were muted, registering a growth of 2-3%."