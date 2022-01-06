Rallis India’s earnings growth prospects see multiple triggers

The longer-term growth and earnings outlook however remains intact for Rallis. Analysts expect ongoing expansions and continued new product launches to provide a boost to the company's performance. The company is also gaining market share in export markets. Analysts at Prabhudas Lilladher Research estimate 14% export revenue CAGR (compound annual growth) over FY21-FY24 compared to 11% over FY11-FY21. They say that times have remained testing, however, the worst may be behind.