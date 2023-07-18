Markets
Rallis shares rally as Tata Chem picks up additional stake, but prospects bleak
Summary
- Rallis shares have dropped nearly 9% in 2023 so far. Analysts have highlighted ongoing structural issues, including a genericized product portfolio and heavy reliance on China for raw materials.
Shares of Rallis India Ltd. soared 4% on the National Stock Exchange in early deals on Tuesday, a response to Tata Chemicals Ltd.'s recent acquisition of an additional 4.99% stake, taking its shareholding in the agrochemical company to 55.04%.
