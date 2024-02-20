Markets
Rally in Indian small caps lifts emerging-markets index
Summary
- Over the past year the MSCI Emerging Markets Small Cap index has gained 16.5%, beating the large cap index’s return of around 9%.
The ongoing rally in Indian small cap stocks has boosted the MSCI Emerging Markets Small Cap index. Over the past year it has gained 16.5%, beating the large cap index’s return of around 9%.
