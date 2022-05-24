Ramco Cement stock slips to new 52-week low amid challenges galore

But this does not provide much comfort to investors. According to the management, cement prices are still volatile in a few markets of the South region. Currently, the average price increase stands at Rs10-15/bag compared to March, but to offset cost inflation, a hike of Rs40/bag would be needed. The management further pointed out that on a per tonee basis, its energy cosr rose Rs691 in 4QFY22 and Rs460 in FY22 due to significant increase in petroleum coke (petcoke) and coal price. Petcoke consumption cost for the company should be at $225/tonne in 1QFY23 compared to $190/tonne in 4QFY22, the management said.