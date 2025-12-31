The Ramco Cements Ltd is following through on its commitment to pare non-core assets. On 22 December, it announced the sale of assets worth ₹515 crore to Prestige Estates Projects Ltd. With this transaction, cumulative non-core asset monetization has reached ₹1,017 crore, slightly exceeding the company’s stated guidance of ₹1,000 crore. Before the Prestige deal, Ramco had already monetized ₹502 crore of non-core assets.
Ramco Cements ticks off asset sales, but pricing will decide the next leg of growth
SummaryAfter monetizing over ₹1,000 crore of non-core assets and using the proceeds to pare debt, Ramco Cements has reduced balance-sheet stress. Whether the stock moves higher from here will depend on a recovery in cement pricing and utilization across its key markets.
