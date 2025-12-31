Ramco Cements ticks off asset sales, but pricing will decide the next leg of growth

Margins are already showing signs of recovery. Ebitda margin bottomed out at 13% in Q4FY25 before rebounding to 19% in Q1FY26 and easing slightly to 17% in Q2FY26. Ebitda per tonne rose to ₹866 in Q2FY26 from ₹721 a year earlier, aided by better realizations, lower power and fuel costs, and operational efficiencies. Power costs declined by ₹92 per tonne year-on-year, supported by higher green power usage, which accounted for 48% of total power consumption in Q2FY26, up from 39% a year ago.