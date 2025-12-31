Ramco Cements ticks off asset sales, but pricing will decide the next leg of growth

The Ramco Cements Ltd is following through on its commitment to pare non-core assets. On 22 December, it announced the sale of assets worth ₹515 crore to Prestige Estates Projects Ltd. With this transaction, cumulative non-core asset monetization has reached ₹1,017 crore, slightly exceeding the company’s stated guidance of ₹1,000 crore. Before the Prestige deal, Ramco had already monetized ₹502 crore of non-core assets.