Ramco Cements' capex drive to keep debt elevated
- Elevated costs and muted pricing trends remain an overhang on profitability, which needs to improve significantly to generate historical return ratios, said analysts
South-based cement manufacturer Ramco Cements Ltd is dealing with a situation of high leverage. Increased working capital requirements and its capital expenditure (capex) guidance of ₹1,700 crore and ₹900 crore, for FY23 and FY24 respectively, would mean little respite on the debt front.
