Ramco Cements' capex drive to keep debt elevated

In a report published in early February, analysts at ICICI Securities Ltd had pointed out that the company's capex guidance is aggressive. "Net debt declined around Rs190 billion sequentially to Rs4,560 crore owing to likely release of working capital. The Ramco Cements is likely to generate around Rs1200 crore of operating cash flow in FY24E against a capex of around Rs900 crore (excluding Karnataka capex) which may restrict material deleveraging in FY24," said the ICICI report.