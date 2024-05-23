In the current backdrop, where capacity additions continue, meaningful deleveraging looks unlikely in the near term. The company proposed to double the clinker capacity in Kolimigundla, Andhra Pradesh, to 6.30 mtpa and double the cement capacity to 3 mtpa with 15 MW of waste heat recovery system. This expansion is scheduled to be commissioned in FY26. Ramco’s aggregate installed capacity would reach 19 mtpa for clinker and 26 mtpa for cement by FY26.