Ramco Cements slips 7% as Q3 operating performance disappoints

"RCL’s key markets of Tamil Nadu and higher COVID cases in Kerala affected volume for the company in South India. To counter lower volume in South, the company increased its dispatches to East India, which is a considerably less remunerative market for the company. Weak realisations in both East as well as South markets resulted in a sharp fall in overall realisation," analysts at Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities Ltd said in a report. Consequently, its Ebitda/tonne at ₹768 is one of its lowest in the past nine quarters. According to the company's management, realisation/profits in the eastern markets are ₹1,000/tonne lower than the southern markets.

