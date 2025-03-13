Ramco Cements faces new setback as Tamil Nadu's mining tax may increase costs
Summary
- With about half of its total clinker capacity in Tamil Nadu, Ramco is seen as the worst-affected among its listed peers.
Mines in Tamil Nadu will now attract additional tax, dealing a fresh blow to The Ramco Cements Ltd, which focusses on south India. Under the Tamil Nadu Mineral Bearing Land Tax Act 2024, the Tamil Nadu government has notified the levy of a mineral-bearing land tax of ₹160 per tonne on limestone in the state, effective 20 February. This tax must be paid in advance on dispatch of minerals and is in addition to the royalty charged for limestone mining.