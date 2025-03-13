Ramco Cements faces new setback as Tamil Nadu's mining tax may increase costs

Tailwinds fading

This comes at a time when margin tailwinds for the sector are fading as the cost of petroleum coke, a key fuel, have started to inch up. While this would hurt the entire sector, it puts Ramco in a particularly tight spot. That’s because, as Elara Securities (India) pointed out, while Ebitda per tonne for its peers rose sequentially in Q3FY25, Ramco's fell about ₹56 to ₹653 owing to weak pricing in its core south India market.