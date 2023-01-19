Rashi Peripherals to raise ₹750 cr in IPO1 min read . Updated: 19 Jan 2023, 10:21 PM IST
The company plans to use ₹400 crore from the IPO proceeds to repay debt and ₹200 crore to meet working capital needs.
MUMBAI : Mumbai-based Rashi Peripherals Ltd on Thursday filed its draft papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi)) to raise up to ₹750 crore through an initial public offering (IPO).
