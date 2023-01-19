MUMBAI : Mumbai-based Rashi Peripherals Ltd on Thursday filed its draft papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi)) to raise up to ₹750 crore through an initial public offering (IPO).

The company plans to use ₹400 crore from the IPO proceeds to repay debt and ₹200 crore to meet working capital needs.

The public issue is completely fresh issue of shares with no offer-for-sale component. The company may consider a private placement of equity shares for up to ₹150 crore. If such placement is completed, the fresh issue size will be reduced.

Founded in 1989, Rashi Peripherals is a national distribution partner for global technology brands in India. The company distributes products from 48 global technology brands including Asus, HP, Lenovo, Logitech, Nvidia and LG. It has a distribution network of 50 branches, 50 service centres, and 62 warehouses that serve over 8,600 B2B customers in 730 locations.

The company’s cash and cash equivalents were ₹37.8 crore as at the end of the six-month period that ended on 30 September, 2022.

