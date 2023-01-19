Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Markets / Ipo /  Rashi Peripherals to raise 750 cr in IPO

1 min read . 10:21 PM ISTMayur Bhalerao
Photo: Shutterstock

The company plans to use 400 crore from the IPO proceeds to repay debt and 200 crore to meet working capital needs.

MUMBAI :Mumbai-based Rashi Peripherals Ltd on Thursday filed its draft papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi)) to raise up to 750 crore through an initial public offering (IPO).

The company plans to use 400 crore from the IPO proceeds to repay debt and 200 crore to meet working capital needs.

The public issue is completely fresh issue of shares with no offer-for-sale component. The company may consider a private placement of equity shares for up to 150 crore. If such placement is completed, the fresh issue size will be reduced.

Founded in 1989, Rashi Peripherals is a national distribution partner for global technology brands in India. The company distributes products from 48 global technology brands including Asus, HP, Lenovo, Logitech, Nvidia and LG. It has a distribution network of 50 branches, 50 service centres, and 62 warehouses that serve over 8,600 B2B customers in 730 locations.

The company’s cash and cash equivalents were 37.8 crore as at the end of the six-month period that ended on 30 September, 2022.

