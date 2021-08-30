For global fund managers, a taper tantrum is one of the biggest risks to their portfolios. In that context, last week’s Jackson Hole meeting was crucial. US Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell’s much-anticipated comments indicated that the central bank would continue to exercise patience in the face of pandemic-related ambiguity.

Powell said while the US economy continues to make progress, the outlook is highly uncertain due to the delta variant of the coronavirus. He further added that the sharp rise in inflationary pressure is worrisome; however, it is likely to be transitory.

For equity markets, especially liquidity-drunk emerging ones, the continued ambiguity on bond repurchases came as a relief.

On Monday, in Asia, most stock indices started the new week on a positive note. In line with the upbeat mood, Indian benchmark index, BSE Sensex, rose to a new intraday high and ended the day’s session at 56,889.76. The Nifty50 also ended above 16,900 for the first time ever.

In simple terms, the Fed’s latest assessment has kept equity market participants in the risk-on mode.

“While investors fretted that the Jackson Hole symposium would result in a firm timetable for an aggressive tightening campaign beginning as early as September, such was not the case. The lack of a definite timeline on tapering from the Fed on Friday gave the ‘bulls’ the boost of confidence they needed," said Lance Roberts, chief portfolio strategist at US-based RIA Advisors, in a note to clients.

He further added: “All the market heard was ‘No taper now’, which immediately translated into a panic bid to buy stocks. As long as monetary policy and accommodative policy remain intact, there is a greater fear of missing out than of losing money."

Investors have a bitter experience of the 2013 bond tapering, followed by a sharp correction across asset classes, which was termed as a taper tantrum.

But analysts note that this time around, the macroeconomic situation is quite different. Many economies are much stronger now with corporate earnings continuing to recover. Unlike in 2013, they don’t see a gradual tapering to result in an economic slowdown.

“The Fed’s plans have been exceptionally well telegraphed, with the central bank taking a series of baby steps toward a tapering decision over the past few months. Because of this, the Fed’s announcement on tapering is not going to come as a surprise—which is the opposite of what occurred back in 2013," said Paul Eitelman, director, senior investment strategist, Russell Investments.

Fear gauge CBOE volatility index (VIX) fell 13% on Friday. India’s Nifty VIX ended Monday’s session at 13.32, much below its previous peaks. This indicates that the market is at ease with respect to tapering.

What’s more, a distinction between tapering the current balance sheet expansion and hiking rates also aided the stock market sentiment.

“In his Jackson Hole remarks, Powell emphasized that a decision on hiking rates is still some ways off, noting that there’s still a lot of ground to cover as it pertains to full employment before a rate increase would be appropriate," Eitelman explained.

“This, in turn, likely helped soothe equity market concerns about a rise in borrowing costs," Eitelman added.

For now, the Fed has refrained from providing details about its tapering programme.

The markets will be watching Powell’s comments after the central bank’s next meeting on 22 September.

According to analysts, since the overall situation has not yet improved meaningfully, a decision may not be taken at the September meeting, too. They said the central bank will wait for further data on the effects of the new pandemic wave. That said, a decision to scale back bond purchases is most likely in the fourth quarter.

“Don’t be mistaken; the Fed is going to start tapering this year. So, while the bullish bias remains currently, with liquidity continuing, that will change," cautioned Roberts.

