Raw material cost rise blunts steel price hike

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Analysts reckon spot spreads for domestic producers are down and should reflect with a lag
Steel price hikes, so far, do not cover the expected increase in costs as per spot prices
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The Nifty Metals index is the top gainer among sectoral indices on the NSE so far in 2022, rising by 14%. The ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict has driven up prices of metals such as steel, aluminium and nickel, and that reflects in the performance of the index.
The Nifty Metals index is the top gainer among sectoral indices on the NSE so far in 2022, rising by 14%. The ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict has driven up prices of metals such as steel, aluminium and nickel, and that reflects in the performance of the index.
Concerns over supply chain is a factor boosting prices, including that of steel. Ukraine and Russia are large contributors to the global steel supply chain, and production uncertainties and sanctions on the latter are causing distress. “Russia and Ukraine together produce about 100 million tonnes of steel annually and export about 37 million tonnes, which is 8-9% of global net trade," said analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities in a report on 16 March.
Concerns over supply chain is a factor boosting prices, including that of steel. Ukraine and Russia are large contributors to the global steel supply chain, and production uncertainties and sanctions on the latter are causing distress. “Russia and Ukraine together produce about 100 million tonnes of steel annually and export about 37 million tonnes, which is 8-9% of global net trade," said analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities in a report on 16 March.
Click on the image to enlarge
However, Indian steel companies are not likely to gain from the higher price environment as costs have risen exponentially, too. Prices of raw materials, such as coking coal and iron ore that are required to manufacture steel, are seeing a higher increase. In fact, analysts said spot spreads (revenue less costs) for domestic producers are down and should reflect in the financials with a lag.
Click on the image to enlarge
For perspective, while there is a reasonable availability of iron ore in the domestic markets, India imports the lion’s share of its coking coal requirements. According to Kotak analysts, Russia is the third largest exporter of coking coal and this results in maximum supply risk. The average coking coal price this month (till 18 March) surged by 34% month-on-month, according to market intelligence platform CoalMint. Plus, NMDC Ltd, India’s key supplier of iron ore, has hiked prices thrice so far in 2022.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Indian producers had no choice but to resort to price hikes. Average domestic hot rolled coil (HRC) prices this month (till 16 March) increased by 10% from December 2021, according to SteelMint.
Despite the price hikes, HRC spreads declined materially by 24% in March vis-a-vis the February average, said Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) Pvt. Ltd analysts in a report on 20 March.
“We note that the steel price hikes, so far, do not cover the expected increase in costs as per spot prices. However, given the 30-60 days of consumption lag, the recent surge in costs would hit companies in Q1FY23E whereas price hikes should result in stronger margins in Q4FY22E," said a Kotak report.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Against this backdrop, companies that have a lower dependence on imported coking coal stand to benefit.
“Among the steel producing companies, Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL), followed by Tata Steel Ltd, are relatively better positioned as a material portion of their coking coal requirement is sourced from their own mines. The import requirement is lower versus other companies such as JSW Steel Ltd," said Siddharth Gadekar, an analyst with Equirus Securities.
Shares of JSPL (top performer in the Nifty metals index) and Tata Steel have gained 29% and 17% respectively so far in 2022, while JSW Steel’s shares have risen by only 4%.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Meanwhile, export opportunities for Indian producers are a bright spot with Europe facing the maximum disruptions from the war as it is heavily dependent on Russian imports. “Indian exporters have increased allocations towards Europe with recent deals concluded at $1,200-1,250 a tonne cost and freight or a rise of $150-200 per tonne week-on-week. Indian exports to Europe are, however, limited by import quotas, which could get relaxed, as Europe attempts to restrict trade ties with Russia following the Ukraine crisis," said Nomura’s analysts. Indian steel export prices as on 1 March increased by 14% from the December average.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!