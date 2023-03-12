Ray of hope for steel, aluminium3 min read . Updated: 12 Mar 2023, 10:02 PM IST
There is hope that the reopening of the key metals market, China, post the covid-induced lockdowns would boost demand for the two commodities.
Steel and aluminium producers continue to be plagued by subdued demand conditions that have resulted in lower price realizations. Even so, there is hope that the reopening of the key metals market, China, post the covid-induced lockdowns would boost demand for the two commodities. Some initial signs are encouraging. For instance, in February, China’s manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) touched a 11-year high of 52.6. Further, the woes in the real estate sector appear to be bottoming out.
