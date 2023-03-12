Ray of hope for steel, aluminium

In this backdrop, China’s export hot rolled coil (HRC) steel price, a good indicator of global prices, has risen by 14% in 2023 so far, rebounding from a 23% decline last year. The Indian domestic markets reflect the same trend. The average price of HRC in March stands at ₹60,700 per tonne, up by 12.5% from December. In 2022, prices had fallen by 17.5%. Further, the average price of aluminium on the London Metal Exchange in the March quarter so far is about 5% higher sequentially on the hopes of improved demand from China.

