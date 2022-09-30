RBI admits it will miss inflation target, but remains overly optimistic on growth

The situation is unlikely to get easier in the time to come with the war in Ukraine dragging on. Further, the Fed and other rich-world central banks are trying to tackle decadal high inflation. They have two tools in their kitty to do that. First, is increasing their key-short term interest rate, like the federal funds rate in case of the Fed. Second, is to gradually take out all the money they have printed and pumped into the financial system over the years. This will push up interest rates probably leading to a recession or a huge economic slowdown across the rich world. As Jerome Powell, the Chairman of the US Federal Reserve, recently said: “I think that there’s a very high likelihood that we’ll have a period… [of] much lower growth... So the median forecast now I think this year among my colleagues and me, was 0.2% growth. So that’s very slow growth." More and more economists are predicting a recession in Europe as well.

