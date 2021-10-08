RBI avoids rocking the boat but can it keep up the baby steps?

The six-member monetary policy committee (MPC) voted to keep the repo rate unchanged and the stance as is. What the RBI did was tactical changes to its liquidity management by announcing fortnightly auctions of variable reverse repo rate (VRRR). These are aimed towards bringing order to overnight and short-term money market rates. To be fair, the central bank has ended the G-sec acquisition programme (GSAP) through which it infused more than ₹2 trillion in FY22 so far. While this reduces fresh infusion of liquidity, the current surplus is enough of a challenge. Governor Shaktikanta Das said, “‘we do realise as we are approaching the shore, we don’t want to rock the boat because there is a life beyond the shore."