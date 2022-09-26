RBI ban has soured sentiment towards M&M Financial stock2 min read . Updated: 26 Sep 2022, 10:32 PM IST
M&M Financial’s medium-term earnings are expected to be hit post RBI ban. Stock is down 18% in past two days
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd’s (M&M Financial) shares are on a downward spiral. Investors’ sentiment towards the stock turned sour after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) directed it last week to immediately cease recovery and repossession activity through outsourcing arrangements. The non-banking financial company’s (NBFC) shares fell further on Monday by nearly 6%, extending Friday’s losses. With this, in the past two days, the stock is down 18%.