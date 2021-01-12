RBI brings reality dose to bank valuations

Have bank shares run off into a territory where they are divorced from the status of the balance sheets? The Nifty Bank index has gained 34% in the last three months and is one of the key drivers of the rise in broader market indices. The Nifty has risen 21.6% during the same period. Clearly, bank stocks have outpaced the broader market despite no clarity on the extent of stress build-up on balance sheets. To be sure, barring a handful of bank shares most are still below their pre-pandemic highs.