RBI closer to its inflation mandate than other central banks

An analysis by Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd showed that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is closer to its inflation mandate compared with other central banks. The domestic brokerage house points out that inflation measured via the consumer price inflation (CPI) in India is around 100 basis points (bps) ahead of the upper limit of RBI's comfort zone of 6%. One basis point is 0.01%. In June, India's CPI inflation or headline retail inflation stood at 7.01% in June, a slight moderation from 7.04% in May.