RBI could rest its rate cut tool, put everything else to use

MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) monetary policy committee (MPC), with three new external members, would meet a week from now to vote on policy rates. Most economists expect a temporary pause on rate cuts given the rise in headline retail inflation.

To be sure, an inflation rate consistently above the flexible target of 2-6% for four months is enough for the MPC to sit tight. That said, the worry over inflation need not stretch out if the central bank’s expectations of a decline in inflation come true. The RBI still has room to cut policy rates this year and an unprecedented economic contraction could keep the pause on rates temporary.

“The current elevated level of inflation, which is well above the RBI’s upper bound of 6%, suggests that the MPC will pause again in October. However, in view of more durable damage to growth versus a more transitory shift in inflation, we expect 50bp in cumulative rate cuts in total, with the next 25bp to be delivered at the December policy meeting," wrote analysts at Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities India Ltd.

But for the RBI and market’s expectations of a fall in inflation to come true, there needs to be deft management of liquidity. Surplus liquidity courtesy of an accommodative policy stance should be enough to help economic recovery but avoid feeding into asset prices. Here the RBI faces its old trilemma of a current account surplus, an overvalued exchange rate and a precarious fiscal position in need of support. But there is also a supply side shock at play from a pandemic. Sajiid Chinoy, chief India economist at JP Morgan in a Bloombergquint column describes the RBI’s challenge as a quadrilemma.

Is there a way out? Economists believe that absorbing the government’s market borrowing would help the RBI achieve its twin objective of having liquidity in a manageable surplus mode and keeping a lid on market yields.

Rahul Bajoria, chief economist at Barclays Securities (India) Pvt Ltd believes the central bank still has enough room to pump in primary liquidity through bond purchases. “We noted that RBI must at least duplicate the actions it took during the global financial crisis…" he said in a note. “…To match the 2009-10 increase in reserve money, the RBI may have to continue its purchases of government bonds, which would help ease financial conditions and also support the government’s record borrowing program in the second half of the current fiscal year."

Even as it buys bonds, the RBI will have to keep buying dollars as well, according to analysts at HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India) Ltd.

So while the MPC would keep its arrow cocked on rate cuts, markets should expect the RBI use every policy instrument to juggle its various objectives until retail inflation behaves.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via