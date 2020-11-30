RBI faces toughest test yet

India’s inflation-targeting central bank is facing its toughest test yet: that of restraint. Having slashed its benchmark repo rate by 115 basis points since January, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has little motivation to bring it down further in December. Ergo, it is a foregone conclusion that the monetary policy committee (MPC) may vote to keep the repo rate unchanged at 4% yet again in its December meeting. In fact, the prospects of a cut in repo rate in FY21 are dwindling. Needless to say, inflation is the compelling reason for expectations of a status quo. “Although we expect RBI to cut rates by 50bps, the window for monetary support by the central bank is fast narrowing amid high inflation," said Anubhuti Sahay, head of South Asia research at Standard Chartered Bank Plc.

The latest gross domestic product (GDP) data, too, makes it a tad easier for MPC to weigh more on price pressures. GDP contraction was milder at 7.5% against market expectations of 8.2% and the prediction of 8.6% in RBI’s own nowcasting model, under which economic conditions are monitored in real time to make predictions.

What analysts recommend is for RBI to throttle back on its efforts to keep interest rates ultra-low through a surfeit of liquidity. “RBI should now prepare the market for withdrawal of the ultra-loose accommodative policy stance it has had amid the unprecedented crisis," said Soumyajit Niyogi, associate director at India Ratings. Niyogi added RBI may need to remain accommodative, given the recession, but it can certainly scale back some of its liquidity-enhancing efforts.

Central banks maintain price stability by controlling the short-term rate. When the nominal anchor of monetary policy—which is retail inflation—remains elevated, the short-term target rate should reflect it. But short-term rates have crashed, with the weighted average call money rate slipping below the reverse repo rate. Note that the reverse repo rate is 65 bps lower than the policy repo rate. In fact, private sector firms can borrow three-month funds below the reverse repo rate, and the sovereign can borrow up to one-year funds below the reverse repo rate.

“From a financial stability standpoint, this does not augur well," said Niyogi. A distorted short-term yield curve and heavily influenced long-term yields have made it difficult for banks to accurately price loans. Indeed, the research wing of India’s largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) has warned that this has prompted banks to price loans below bonds, a rare development. “Such type of irrational pricing, because of abundant liquidity, can impact banking sector profits and initiate asset-liability mismatch, if the spread is more prevalent for lower rate borrowers, a sure recipe for financial instability in future," wrote Soumya Kanti Ghosh, chief economist at SBI, in a 20 November note. Niyogi of India Ratings also stresses on the unpleasant financial stability outcomes.

But surely, when India’s economy is expected to shrink anywhere between 7.5% and 10% in FY21, short-term rates need to be low. This brings us back to the latest GDP print. Although the economy is on the mend, the financial, property and professional services have done worse despite the unlocking in the September quarter. This reflects the stress on financial intermediaries, which can only turn for the worse if lenders are unable to price risk appropriately. For financial intermediaries to recognize risk appropriately, liquidity needs to be optimal, not excessive. Large surplus liquidity may inspire confidence in the system but if it begins to feed into asset prices, the risk to stability can hurt that very confidence.

Ultra-loose monetary policies across the world are bringing more dollars to Indian shores. This has made an already surplus liquidity balloon to approximately ₹8 trillion. This durable liquidity can certainly be scaled back without MPC reneging on its lower-for-longer stance on rates. The time is right for RBI to make some noise of withdrawal.

Harsha Jethmalani. contributed to the story





