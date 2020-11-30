RBI faces toughest test yet

But surely, when India’s economy is expected to shrink anywhere between 7.5% and 10% in FY21, short-term rates need to be low. This brings us back to the latest GDP print. Although the economy is on the mend, the financial, property and professional services have done worse despite the unlocking in the September quarter. This reflects the stress on financial intermediaries, which can only turn for the worse if lenders are unable to price risk appropriately. For financial intermediaries to recognize risk appropriately, liquidity needs to be optimal, not excessive. Large surplus liquidity may inspire confidence in the system but if it begins to feed into asset prices, the risk to stability can hurt that very confidence.