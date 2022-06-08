RBI ‘finally’ joins the fight against inflation

The RBI is deemed to have failed to meet the inflation target if retail inflation stays above 6% for three consecutive quarters. With an inflation forecast of higher than 6% for the first three quarters of this financial year, it seems that the RBI is now acknowledging that it is likely to fail to meet the inflation target during this financial year. As the monetary policy statement put it: “Inflation is likely to remain above the upper tolerance level of 6 per cent through the first three quarters." This is primarily on account of RBI’s reluctance to acknowledge persistent inflation.