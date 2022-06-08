RBI ‘finally’ joins the fight against inflation

The inflation forecast of higher than 6% is an acknowledgement by the RBI that inflation is here to stay, something that it has been rather reluctant to admit over the last two years, with the governor Shaktikanta Das having said that inflation was transitory on multiple occasions
The monetary policy committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) did what was expected of it and raised the repo rate by 50 basis points to 4.9%. Repo rate is the interest rate at which the RBI lends to banks. One basis point is one hundredth of a percentage. The hike is expected to push up interest rates in the overall economy and thus dampen demand and help control inflation.
At the same time, the inflation forecast for FY23 has been revised upwards to 6.7% against the earlier forecast of 5.7% made in April. The inflation is expected to be at 7.5% between April and June, 7.4% between July and September and 6.2% between October and December.
Nonetheless, the first step towards solving a problem is acknowledging that it exists. By forecasting an inflation of close to 7%, the RBI has finally done that. And that’s a good thing.
Also, as per its agreement with the government, the RBI needs to maintain inflation as measured by the consumer price index or retail inflation as it is more popularly referred to as, at 4% with a band of + − 2%.
The RBI is deemed to have failed to meet the inflation target if retail inflation stays above 6% for three consecutive quarters. With an inflation forecast of higher than 6% for the first three quarters of this financial year, it seems that the RBI is now acknowledging that it is likely to fail to meet the inflation target during this financial year. As the monetary policy statement put it: “Inflation is likely to remain above the upper tolerance level of 6 per cent through the first three quarters." This is primarily on account of RBI’s reluctance to acknowledge persistent inflation.
One school of thought suggests that the RBI cannot do much to control inflation given that it is driven by rising food and fuel prices. This is true. But inflation is not just limited to food and fuel items anymore and has become a more general phenomenon. In April, the core inflation, which excludes food, fuel and light items, and petrol, diesel and other fuels for vehicles, was at 6.5%. Also, as the monetary policy statement put it: “Persisting inflationary pressures could set in motion second round effects on headline CPI." This means that the RBI should continue hiking the repo rate.
In fact, the importance of monetary policy in such a situation is best explained by something that the former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan said in a 2016 speech: “While it is hard for us to control food demand… we can control demand for other, more discretionary items in the consumption basket through tighter monetary policy. To prevent sustained food inflation from becoming generalized inflation through higher wage increases, we have to reduce inflation in other items." Hence, the argument that the RBI can’t do much to control the current inflation doesn’t really hold.
Other than the RBI raising the repo rate another factor pushing up interest rates is the fact that the excess liquidity in the financial system has come down. It has fallen from around Rs7.1 trillion two months back to around Rs3.2 trillion currently.
And finally, the stock market and the bond market were expecting this hike and have barely reacted to it. At the time of writing this, the BSE Sensex was up 0.4% at 55,321 points. The 10-year bond yield was at 7.47% down around 5 basis points above from yesterday’s close. Bond yield is the return an investor can earn by buying a bond and holding on to it until it matures.